TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG) Increases Dividend to $0.53 Per Share

TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 11th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.53 per share on Friday, March 7th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This is a positive change from TPG’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

TPG has a payout ratio of 68.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect TPG to earn $2.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 84.8%.

TPG stock traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $60.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,413,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 901,999. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $22.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -178.97, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.92. TPG has a twelve month low of $39.18 and a twelve month high of $72.98.

TPG ( NASDAQ:TPG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. TPG had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 0.69%. Equities analysts expect that TPG will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TPG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on TPG from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on TPG from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on TPG from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on TPG from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on TPG from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.08.

In other news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 1,695 shares of TPG stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total transaction of $104,937.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $980,716.31. The trade was a 9.67 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles. It also offers monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

