Top Music Stocks To Research – February 11th

Apple, Alibaba Group, and Amazon.com are the three Music stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Music stocks refer to investments in publicly traded companies that are involved in the music industry. These companies may include record labels, music streaming services, concert promoters, and musical instrument manufacturers. Investing in music stocks allows individuals to potentially profit from the financial performance of these companies and the overall growth of the music sector. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Music stocks within the last several days.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Shares of AAPL stock traded up $6.08 on Tuesday, reaching $233.73. The stock had a trading volume of 33,154,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,290,941. Apple has a 1 year low of $164.07 and a 1 year high of $260.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Shares of BABA stock traded up $2.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $113.39. The stock had a trading volume of 46,181,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,917,496. Alibaba Group has a one year low of $68.36 and a one year high of $117.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.31.

Amazon.com (AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

AMZN traded down $1.02 on Tuesday, hitting $232.12. The company had a trading volume of 14,525,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,039,242. The company has a market cap of $2.44 trillion, a PE ratio of 41.94, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com has a 12-month low of $151.61 and a 12-month high of $242.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.24.

