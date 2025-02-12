Top Manufacturing Stocks To Watch Today – February 11th

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, Salesforce, and BigBear.ai are the three Manufacturing stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Manufacturing stocks are shares of companies that are engaged in the production of tangible goods through various processes such as assembly, fabrication, or other manufacturing activities. These companies typically operate in industries like automotive, aerospace, consumer goods, and industrial equipment, among others. Investors often consider manufacturing stocks as a way to gain exposure to the growth and performance of the manufacturing sector. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Manufacturing stocks within the last several days.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

TSM traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $208.29. 5,281,420 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,842,607. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a one year low of $122.91 and a one year high of $226.40. The company has a market cap of $1.08 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.12.

Salesforce (CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded down $5.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $321.86. The stock had a trading volume of 2,898,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,294,189. Salesforce has a 52 week low of $212.00 and a 52 week high of $369.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $338.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $301.53.

BigBear.ai (BBAI)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

Shares of NYSE:BBAI traded down $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.16. The stock had a trading volume of 96,536,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,172,523. BigBear.ai has a 52 week low of $1.16 and a 52 week high of $9.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.98 and a beta of 3.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.46.

