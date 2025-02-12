Top Manufacturing Stocks To Follow Today – February 12th

Vertiv, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, Salesforce, BigBear.ai, and ServiceNow are the five Manufacturing stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Manufacturing stocks represent investments in companies that are involved in producing tangible goods like automobiles, electronics, machinery, and other physical products. These stocks are influenced by factors such as consumer demand, raw material prices, global economic conditions, and manufacturing trends. Investors interested in manufacturing stocks often focus on profitability, efficiency, innovation, and supply chain management within these companies. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Manufacturing stocks within the last several days.

Vertiv (VRT)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Shares of VRT stock traded down $8.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.01. 13,342,839 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,992,424. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.09. Vertiv has a 1-year low of $55.00 and a 1-year high of $155.84. The company has a market cap of $43.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Shares of TSM traded down $1.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $206.81. 5,127,072 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,517,471. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $122.91 and a 52 week high of $226.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.40, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.45.

Salesforce (CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Shares of CRM traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $325.71. 3,103,467 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,271,564. Salesforce has a 52 week low of $212.00 and a 52 week high of $369.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.70 billion, a PE ratio of 53.58, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $338.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $301.96.

BigBear.ai (BBAI)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

BBAI stock traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,856,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,805,367. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 3.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. BigBear.ai has a 12 month low of $1.16 and a 12 month high of $9.70.

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

NOW stock traded down $18.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $990.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 810,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,614,744. The company has a market cap of $204.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,078.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $969.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. ServiceNow has a 12 month low of $637.99 and a 12 month high of $1,198.09.

