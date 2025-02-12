Top Biotech Stocks To Keep An Eye On – February 12th

Danaher, Thermo Fisher Scientific, AbbVie, AIkido Pharma, and Xilio Therapeutics are the five Biotech stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Biotech stocks refer to shares of companies that are involved in the research, development, and commercialization of biological products, technologies, or services in the field of biotechnology. These stocks are often characterized by high volatility due to the speculative nature of the industry, with potential for significant gains or losses based on factors such as clinical trial results, regulatory decisions, and market demand for their products. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Biotech stocks within the last several days.

Danaher (DHR)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

DHR stock traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $201.78. 2,353,733 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,191,005. Danaher has a 1-year low of $196.80 and a 1-year high of $281.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $231.17 and a 200-day moving average of $250.62. The stock has a market cap of $145.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

NYSE TMO traded down $5.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $539.72. 688,881 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,056,841. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $493.30 and a fifty-two week high of $627.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.44 billion, a PE ratio of 32.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $548.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $571.52.

AbbVie (ABBV)

AbbVie Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

ABBV traded up $1.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $193.43. 1,511,499 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,911,812. AbbVie has a one year low of $153.58 and a one year high of $207.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.86. The company has a market cap of $341.81 billion, a PE ratio of 80.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

AIkido Pharma (AIKI)

AIkido Pharma Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing small-molecule anti-cancer therapeutics. The company's pipeline of therapeutics includes therapies for prostate cancer, pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia (AML), and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It is developing DHA-dFdC, a pancreatic drug candidate; and KPC34, a small molecule treatment for acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

AIKI stock traded up $1.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.46. 33,245,308 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,326. The company has a market capitalization of $40.92 million, a P/E ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.78. AIkido Pharma has a twelve month low of $3.31 and a twelve month high of $11.48.

Xilio Therapeutics (XLO)

Xilio Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of tumor-activated immuno-oncology therapies. The company’s checkpoint inhibitor program includes XTX101, an investigational Fc-enhanced, tumor-activated anti-CTLA-4 mAb that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors.

Shares of Xilio Therapeutics stock traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.49. 128,164,993 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,206,176. The company has a market cap of $65.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of -0.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.92. Xilio Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $1.93.

