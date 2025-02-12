Top 5G Stocks To Watch Now – February 11th

Super Micro Computer, Cisco Systems, QUALCOMM, Onsemi, and Monolithic Power Systems are the five 5G stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. 5G stocks refer to companies that are involved in the development, manufacturing, or deployment of 5G technology and infrastructure. These stocks are directly related to the advancement and implementation of 5G networks, which promise faster speeds, lower latency, and increased connectivity for mobile devices and other technology. Investing in 5G stocks can provide exposure to the potential growth and expansion of this next-generation wireless technology. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any 5G stocks within the last several days.

Super Micro Computer (SMCI)

Super Micro Computer, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Shares of SMCI stock traded down $3.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,522,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,574,336. Super Micro Computer has a 52-week low of $17.25 and a 52-week high of $122.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.77. The stock has a market cap of $23.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 1.30.

Cisco Systems (CSCO)

Cisco Systems, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Shares of CSCO stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,066,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,253,563. The stock has a market cap of $249.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.88. Cisco Systems has a 52-week low of $44.50 and a 52-week high of $63.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.21.

QUALCOMM (QCOM)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $171.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,891,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,788,562. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $162.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.53. QUALCOMM has a 52 week low of $148.41 and a 52 week high of $230.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Onsemi (ON)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Shares of NASDAQ ON traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,303,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,341,404. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.34. Onsemi has a 12-month low of $46.57 and a 12-month high of $85.16. The firm has a market cap of $20.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.62.

Monolithic Power Systems (MPWR)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

MPWR traded down $12.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $693.34. 272,947 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 927,948. The firm has a market cap of $33.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $618.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $754.03. Monolithic Power Systems has a 1 year low of $546.71 and a 1 year high of $959.64.

