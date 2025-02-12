Toast (TOST) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th. Analysts expect Toast to post earnings of $0.06 per share and revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Toast Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of TOST stock opened at $40.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -308.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.98. Toast has a 1 year low of $18.47 and a 1 year high of $44.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Toast from $29.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Wedbush upped their price target on Toast from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. BNP Paribas downgraded Toast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Toast from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Toast from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.09.

Insider Activity at Toast

In other news, General Counsel Brian R. Elworthy sold 653 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total transaction of $25,878.39. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 209,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,290,833.78. This represents a 0.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Stephen Fredette sold 1,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total transaction of $42,324.84. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,644,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,177,717.28. This represents a 0.06 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 362,449 shares of company stock valued at $14,538,099 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

About Toast

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

