Titon (LON:TON) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Titon Holdings Plc (LON:TON – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 78.17 ($0.97) and traded as low as GBX 73.50 ($0.92). Titon shares last traded at GBX 73.50 ($0.92), with a volume of 8,095 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Titon in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 78.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 73.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.27 million, a P/E ratio of -816.67 and a beta of 0.21.

Titon (LON:TON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported GBX (17.41) (($0.22)) earnings per share for the quarter. Titon had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a negative return on equity of 8.27%. On average, analysts expect that Titon Holdings Plc will post 9.2847318 EPS for the current year.

Titon Holdings Plc is a leading international manufacturer and supplier of ventilation systems and window and door hardware with a reputation for quality products and high levels of customer service. Formed in 1972 we employ over 150 people in the UK and operate in the USA. Titon is listed on the AIM Market on the London Stock Exchange, ticker is “TON”.

Titon has a strong presence in the UK residential ventilation market with a comprehensive range of mechanical and natural ventilation products and is also a leading supplier of window and door hardware.

