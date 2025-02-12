Thruvision Group (LON:THRU) Stock Price Up 31.1% – Still a Buy?

Thruvision Group plc (LON:THRU – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 31.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 4 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 4 ($0.05). 107,824 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 492,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.05 ($0.04).

Thruvision Group Stock Up 14.1 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 5.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 10.89. The company has a market cap of £7.76 million, a P/E ratio of -242.50 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.34, a current ratio of 4.74 and a quick ratio of 2.81.

Thruvision Group Company Profile

Thruvision Group plc engages in development, manufacture, and sale of passive people-screening technology in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, and other countries. The company provides surface transportation security cameras for protecting the traveling public from terrorist attack; customs and border security cameras to check travelers for concealed contraband; entrance and public venue security cameras for screening visitors to detect weapons and explosives; loss prevention security cameras to detect and deter theft; and deployment accessories to provide operational flexibility.

