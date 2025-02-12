Thermwood (OTCMKTS:TOOD) and JBT Marel (NYSE:JBTM) Head-To-Head Review

JBT Marel (NYSE:JBTM – Get Free Report) and Thermwood (OTCMKTS:TOOD – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for JBT Marel and Thermwood, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JBT Marel 0 0 1 0 3.00 Thermwood 0 0 0 0 0.00

JBT Marel presently has a consensus price target of $143.00, indicating a potential upside of 11.85%. Given JBT Marel’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe JBT Marel is more favorable than Thermwood.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JBT Marel 10.25% 10.16% 5.68% Thermwood N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

This table compares JBT Marel and Thermwood’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

JBT Marel has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Thermwood has a beta of 0.58, meaning that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares JBT Marel and Thermwood”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JBT Marel $1.66 billion 2.45 $582.60 million $5.39 23.72 Thermwood N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

JBT Marel has higher revenue and earnings than Thermwood.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

98.9% of JBT Marel shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of JBT Marel shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 67.6% of Thermwood shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

JBT Marel beats Thermwood on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About JBT Marel



JBT Marel Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, forming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, extracting, pasteurizing, sterilizing, concentrating, high pressure processing, weighing, inspecting, filling, closing, sealing, end of line material handling, and packaging solutions to the food, beverage, and health market. In addition, it offers automated guided vehicle systems for material movement in the manufacturing, warehouse, and medical facilities. It serves baby food, bakery and confectionery, citrus processing, fruits and nuts, juices, non-food, pet food, pharmaceutical, plant- based beverages and protein, poultry, meat, and seafood, ready meals, oils, soups, sauces, seasoning and dressings, automotive, building material, tissue, paper, and packaging, hospitals, pharma and life sciences, fast moving consumer goods, manufacturing, warehousing, and other industries. The company markets and sells its products and solutions through direct sales force, independent distributors, sales representatives, and technical service teams. The company was formerly known as John Bean Technologies Corporation and changed its name to JBT Marel Corporation in January 2025. JBT Marel Corporation was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Thermwood



Thermwood Corporation develops, manufacturers, and distributes technology based products and software for the manufacturing sector. It offers three axis CNC routers, such as cabinetshop series, multi-purpose three axis series, framebuilder series, carvingshop series, and signrouter series; multi-purpose five axis series for trimming formed parts, patterns, or molds; and edge banders. The company markets its products and services through offices in 11 countries. Thermwood Corporation was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Dale, Indiana.

