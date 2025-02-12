The Mission Group (LON:TMG) Stock Price Down 0.8% – Here’s What Happened

The Mission Group plc (LON:TMG – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 30.25 ($0.38) and last traded at GBX 30.25 ($0.38). Approximately 10,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 327,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 30.50 ($0.38).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of The Mission Group to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 55 ($0.68) to GBX 62 ($0.77) in a report on Tuesday, January 21st.

Get The Mission Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on The Mission Group

The Mission Group Stock Down 0.8 %

Insider Transactions at The Mission Group

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.49, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of £27.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -232.69 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 27.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 23.47.

In other news, insider Mark Lund purchased 82,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 30 ($0.37) per share, with a total value of £24,600 ($30,631.30). Corporate insiders own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

About The Mission Group

(Get Free Report)

MISSION is a collective of Creative and MarTech Agencies led by entrepreneurs who encourage an independent spirit. Employing 1,000 people across 28 locations and 3 continents, the Group successfully combines its diverse expertise to produce Work That Counts TM for our Clients, whatever their ambitions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Mission Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Mission Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.