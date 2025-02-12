The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Purchased by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,708 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $2,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 3,128.6% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 2.2% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 130,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,799,000 after acquiring an additional 2,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 30.2% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 64,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,774,000 after acquiring an additional 14,896 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $112,322.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,116,942. The trade was a 5.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SJM opened at $104.38 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $108.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $99.81 and a 1 year high of $130.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.27.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.25. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.45%.

A number of research firms have commented on SJM. Barclays reduced their target price on J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. TD Cowen lowered shares of J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.78.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

