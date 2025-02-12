The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Given New $10.00 Price Target at Maxim Group

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Maxim Group from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HAIN. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.64.

Get The Hain Celestial Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group Price Performance

HAIN stock opened at $4.41 on Tuesday. The Hain Celestial Group has a 1 year low of $3.28 and a 1 year high of $10.07. The company has a market cap of $397.74 million, a P/E ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.93 and a 200 day moving average of $7.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.04). The Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 4.94% and a positive return on equity of 3.13%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Hain Celestial Group will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of The Hain Celestial Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 433.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 225.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 3,432 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 3,554 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Hain Celestial Group

(Get Free Report)

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.