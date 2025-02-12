The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Price Target to $37.00

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 30.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Stephens upped their price objective on Coterra Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Coterra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.32.

Coterra Energy stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 810,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,057,640. Coterra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $22.30 and a fifty-two week high of $29.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.26.

In other Coterra Energy news, SVP Kevin William Smith sold 29,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $775,460.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,016,282. This represents a 27.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Adam M. Vela sold 16,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total value of $439,800.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,937,664.84. This represents a 18.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTRA. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Coterra Energy by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 71,210,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,480,000 after purchasing an additional 15,736,247 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Coterra Energy by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,467,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310,965 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Coterra Energy by 0.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,000,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,628,000 after acquiring an additional 128,397 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Coterra Energy by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,808,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,834,000 after acquiring an additional 845,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 5.6% during the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 5,348,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,085,000 after acquiring an additional 284,106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

