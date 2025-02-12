The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB) Short Interest Down 67.1% in January

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 83,900 shares, a drop of 67.1% from the January 15th total of 255,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 576,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
The Gabelli Equity Trust Stock Up 0.1 %
NYSE:GAB traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.56. The company had a trading volume of 589,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,087. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.49. The Gabelli Equity Trust has a 52-week low of $5.09 and a 52-week high of $5.85.
The Gabelli Equity Trust Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.80%.
About The Gabelli Equity Trust
The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.
