The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Sold by Principle Wealth Partners LLC

Principle Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in Clorox by 163.8% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Clorox in the third quarter worth $27,000. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in Clorox by 300.0% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Clorox in the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in Clorox in the third quarter worth $49,000. 78.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on CLX. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Clorox from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on Clorox from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Clorox from $171.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. TD Cowen upgraded Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.21.

Clorox stock opened at $148.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.38 billion, a PE ratio of 40.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $160.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.16. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $127.60 and a 52 week high of $171.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.52.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.16. Clorox had a return on equity of 316.87% and a net margin of 6.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 29th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 133.33%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

