The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Bought by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 89.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,039 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 62.6% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Planning Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on SCHW shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Cowen upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bank of America dropped their price target on Charles Schwab from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 14,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total transaction of $1,181,690.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 12,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total value of $1,034,024.63. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,796,497.64. The trade was a 17.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,514 shares of company stock worth $3,859,731 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $83.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $148.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.93, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $61.01 and a 12-month high of $84.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.99.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.11. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 30.31%. The business had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.44%.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

