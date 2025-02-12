The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.08), Zacks reports. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 24.91% and a net margin of 2.21%.

The Carlyle Group Trading Down 0.8 %

CG traded down $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.16. 1,299,407 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,092,909. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.58 billion, a PE ratio of 169.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.79 and its 200 day moving average is $48.25. The Carlyle Group has a 12 month low of $36.65 and a 12 month high of $57.50.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Carlyle Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.93.

About The Carlyle Group

(Get Free Report)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.