The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Stock Position Increased by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 43.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,539 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in The Carlyle Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 41,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 80,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. DMC Group LLC lifted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 6,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 10.6% during the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 3,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ CG opened at $49.58 on Wednesday. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.65 and a 1 year high of $57.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CG shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Carlyle Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.07.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

