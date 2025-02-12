The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decrease of 99.4% from the January 15th total of 426,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 693,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

The Berkeley Group Stock Up 1.0 %

BKGFY stock traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $9.45. The company had a trading volume of 269,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,388. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The Berkeley Group has a 12-month low of $8.48 and a 12-month high of $15.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays raised The Berkeley Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th.

About The Berkeley Group

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development and ancillary activities in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in land selling activities. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names.

