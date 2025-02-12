The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Purchased by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,922 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,338,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,389,680,000 after buying an additional 8,512,404 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2,707.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,258,967 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,189,000 after acquiring an additional 3,142,869 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,589,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,313,594 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,393,915,000 after purchasing an additional 659,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 248.3% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 858,831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,715,000 after purchasing an additional 612,287 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BK opened at $85.56 on Wednesday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $52.64 and a twelve month high of $87.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.97.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The bank reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 11.35%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.36%.

A number of research firms have commented on BK. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. StockNews.com lowered Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

