TFB Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

TFB Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 324.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,505 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,738 shares during the quarter. TFB Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 324,108.5% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,563,819,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,583,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563,337,456 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 301.4% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 39,195,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,391,000 after purchasing an additional 29,430,979 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,556,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,648,000 after purchasing an additional 452,814 shares during the period. McAdam LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 312.3% during the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 7,620,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,395,000 after purchasing an additional 5,772,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.4% during the 4th quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,128,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,943,000 after purchasing an additional 3,848,061 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

SCHG stock opened at $28.57 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $21.68 and a 12-month high of $29.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.41 and its 200 day moving average is $26.78. The stock has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

