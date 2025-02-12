TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 27 shares during the quarter. TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DE. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the third quarter worth $177,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,728,000. Finally, Harrington Investments INC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.7% in the third quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 4,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $401.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Citigroup cut their target price on Deere & Company from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $538.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays upped their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $404.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $446.17.

Shares of DE stock opened at $474.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $340.20 and a 12 month high of $485.84. The stock has a market cap of $129.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $445.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $414.08.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.89 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.20 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 31.32% and a net margin of 13.73%. Deere & Company’s revenue was down 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.26 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 19.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.31%.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

