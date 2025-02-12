TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. decreased its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,716,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,127,000 after acquiring an additional 282,016 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,328,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,192,000 after purchasing an additional 8,604 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 20.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,015,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,443,000 after purchasing an additional 172,750 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 983,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,332,000 after purchasing an additional 208,938 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 920,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,141,000 after purchasing an additional 9,856 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pinnacle Financial Partners

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Director David B. Ingram sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total value of $5,060,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,185,361.50. This trade represents a 49.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Harold R. Carpenter sold 3,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.57, for a total value of $383,114.07. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,635,283.85. This trade represents a 4.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,970 shares of company stock worth $15,922,061 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Trading Up 0.9 %

PNFP stock opened at $123.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $119.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.20. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.62 and a fifty-two week high of $131.91. The firm has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $475.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.33 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The business’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Pinnacle Financial Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is presently 14.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PNFP shares. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $142.00 price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Hovde Group downgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.18.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

