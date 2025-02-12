TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. Has $16.61 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 156,603 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF accounts for about 1.5% of TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.60% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF worth $16,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 41.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 82,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,970,000 after purchasing an additional 24,265 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $278,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $235,000.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VIOO opened at $107.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.19. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $93.54 and a twelve month high of $119.04.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

