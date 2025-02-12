TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.76 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Peterson Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $411.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $315.24 and a twelve month high of $419.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $408.68 and a 200-day moving average of $385.24.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

