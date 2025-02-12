TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,700 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the January 15th total of 7,900 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

TATT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised TAT Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 8th. Benchmark assumed coverage on TAT Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:TATT traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $28.40. 45,678 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,746. TAT Technologies has a 52 week low of $10.51 and a 52 week high of $33.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.09. The company has a market cap of $310.70 million, a PE ratio of 38.38 and a beta of 0.94.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of TAT Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TAT Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of TAT Technologies by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,893 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 2,697 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of TAT Technologies by 142.6% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 39,109 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 22,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. lifted its position in shares of TAT Technologies by 136.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 969,062 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $17,762,000 after buying an additional 559,062 shares in the last quarter. 15.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TAT Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions and services to the commercial and military aerospace, and ground defense industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM) of Heat Transfer Solutions and Aviation Accessories; Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) Services for Heat Transfer Components and OEM of Heat Transfer Solutions; MRO Services for Aviation Components; and Overhaul and Coating of Jet Engine Components.

