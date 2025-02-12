T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Bought by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 27.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,797 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TFG Advisers LLC raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 2,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 506,737 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $57,307,000 after buying an additional 76,910 shares during the last quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 93.0% during the 4th quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,780 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 4,644 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 25,565 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,891,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TROW opened at $109.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $115.50 and a 200 day moving average of $112.50. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $100.49 and a one year high of $125.81.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.08). T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 29.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 54.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 4,047 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.35, for a total transaction of $499,197.45. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,749,822.95. The trade was a 3.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

