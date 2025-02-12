T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Position Trimmed by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,195 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 647 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $6,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 65.3% in the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 119 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 129 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in T-Mobile US by 128.3% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $234.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp cut shares of T-Mobile US from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $252.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.79.

T-Mobile US Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $258.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $226.18 and its 200-day moving average is $216.54. The firm has a market cap of $295.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.56. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.84 and a 12 month high of $259.46.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.42. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 18.09%. Equities analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.40%.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total transaction of $246,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,166. This trade represents a 19.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andre Almeida bought 3,808 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $235.72 per share, with a total value of $897,621.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $897,621.76. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,100 shares of company stock worth $747,378. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

