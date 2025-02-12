Synergia Energy (LON:SYN) Sets New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Synergia Energy Ltd (LON:SYN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.04 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.04 ($0.00), with a volume of 5941229 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.04 ($0.00).

Synergia Energy Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £4.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.07.

Synergia Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Synergia Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synergia Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.