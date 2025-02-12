Synairgen (LON:SNG) Trading 19.5% Higher – Should You Buy?

Synairgen plc (LON:SNG – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 19.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2.39 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.39 ($0.03). 359,928 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 1,848,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2 ($0.02).

Synairgen Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a current ratio of 6.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2.71 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3.62. The company has a market cap of £4.81 million, a PE ratio of -79.67 and a beta of -2.23.

Get Synairgen alerts:

Synairgen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Synairgen is a respiratory drug discovery and development company founded by University of Southampton Professors Stephen Holgate, Donna Davies and Ratko Djukanovic. The business, focused primarily on lung viral defence in asthma and COPD, uses its differentiating human biology BioBank platform and world-renowned international academic KOL network to discover and develop novel therapies for respiratory disease.

Synairgen is conducting a double blind, placebo-controlled clinical trial in COVID-19 patients (SG016).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Synairgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synairgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.