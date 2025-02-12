Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM) Trading Down 9.7% – Should You Sell?

Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 9.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $68.36 and last traded at $68.75. 56,650 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 241,966 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of Sylvamo in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Sylvamo in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company.

Sylvamo Trading Down 10.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.61.

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. Sylvamo had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 30.60%. As a group, research analysts expect that Sylvamo Co. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sylvamo Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 6th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Sylvamo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.99%.

Institutional Trading of Sylvamo

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in Sylvamo by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 10,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sylvamo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,505,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Sylvamo by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 141,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,183,000 after acquiring an additional 54,172 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Sylvamo by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 51,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,033,000 after acquiring an additional 2,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Sylvamo by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 133,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sylvamo

Sylvamo Corporation produces and markets uncoated freesheet for cutsize, offset paper, and pulp in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Europe, Latin America, and North America segments. The Europe segment offers copy, tinted, and colored laser printing paper under REY Adagio and Pro-Design brands; and graphic and high-speed inkjet printing papers under the brand Jetstar; as well as produces uncoated freesheet papers.

