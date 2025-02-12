Super Hi International (NASDAQ:HDL) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Super Hi International Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:HDL – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 13,020 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the previous session’s volume of 11,688 shares.The stock last traded at $25.35 and had previously closed at $25.83.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.
Super Hi International (NASDAQ:HDL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.48. Equities analysts anticipate that Super Hi International Holding Ltd. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.
Super Hi International Holding Ltd., an investment holding company, operates Haidilao branded Chinese cuisine restaurants in Asia, North America, and internationally. The company is involved in the food delivery business. It also engages in sale of hot pot condiment products and food ingredients. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Singapore.
