Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Holdings Lowered by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd cut its stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,589 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $1,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SU. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Suncor Energy by 1.8% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 18,546,207 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $684,726,000 after purchasing an additional 333,440 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 1.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,942,455 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $516,728,000 after purchasing an additional 180,533 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 23.3% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,695,560 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $357,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829,936 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,939,573 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $256,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,142 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,891,596 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $220,955,000 after purchasing an additional 413,797 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SU opened at $40.65 on Wednesday. Suncor Energy Inc. has a one year low of $31.25 and a one year high of $41.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $50.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.12.

Suncor Energy Cuts Dividend

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Free Report ) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.07. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 11.80%. Analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be given a $0.399 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on SU shares. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Desjardins raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Suncor Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

