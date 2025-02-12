Summit Trail Advisors LLC Makes New $904,000 Investment in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 13,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $904,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EWJ. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 292.9% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 760,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,411,000 after purchasing an additional 566,992 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,138,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $81,413,000 after purchasing an additional 373,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,735,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $549,841,000 after buying an additional 244,641 shares during the last quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 741,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,050,000 after buying an additional 126,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 31,302.8% in the third quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 123,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,807,000 after buying an additional 122,707 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EWJ opened at $68.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.78. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a twelve month low of $60.62 and a twelve month high of $73.24.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

