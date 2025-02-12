Summit Trail Advisors LLC Has $564,000 Stock Position in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report) by 43.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,446 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FCFS. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in FirstCash by 18.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,712,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,627,000 after buying an additional 1,037,601 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of FirstCash by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,386,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,196,000 after acquiring an additional 28,415 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of FirstCash by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 560,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,076,000 after acquiring an additional 123,386 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FirstCash by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 498,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,200,000 after purchasing an additional 37,810 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of FirstCash by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 302,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens began coverage on FirstCash in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of FirstCash from $134.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th.

In other news, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 2,000 shares of FirstCash stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.35, for a total value of $226,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,567 shares in the company, valued at $11,399,269.45. This trade represents a 1.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 14.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FCFS opened at $114.33 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.90. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.24 and a fifty-two week high of $133.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 0.67.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.10. FirstCash had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 14.99%. Sell-side analysts expect that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.53%.

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Retail POS Payment Solutions segments. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

