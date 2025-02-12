Summit Trail Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF (BATS:MEAR)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF (BATS:MEAR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $271,000.

Get iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF alerts:

iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF Price Performance

iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF stock opened at $50.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.16. iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF has a twelve month low of $49.62 and a twelve month high of $50.17.

iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.1256 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (MEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds a portfolio of actively managed municipal bonds and targets a weighted average portfolio maturity of 3 years or less. MEAR was launched on Mar 3, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.