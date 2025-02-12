Summit Trail Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 348 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $684,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 400.0% in the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 86.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Stock Performance

Shares of Z stock opened at $86.32 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.13. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.45 and a 52 week high of $89.39.

Insider Activity

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:Z Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.48). Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a negative return on equity of 2.33%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jeremy Hofmann sold 1,612 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.98, for a total transaction of $136,987.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,443,782.76. This trade represents a 1.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 1,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.03, for a total value of $134,813.38. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 29,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,183,085.79. This represents a 5.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 142,730 shares of company stock worth $10,896,034 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 23.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp upgraded Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Zillow Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.67.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

