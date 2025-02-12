Summit Trail Advisors LLC Acquires 64 Shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Free Report) by 28.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 64 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 19 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 40.0% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 28 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 104.2% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 49 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. Institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded White Mountains Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of WTM opened at $1,879.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.45. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $1,630.00 and a 12-month high of $2,023.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,916.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,847.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $12.44 earnings per share for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 24.72%.

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through HG Global/BAM, Ark/WM Outrigger, Kudu, and Other Operations segments. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

