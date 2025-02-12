Summit Trail Advisors LLC Acquires 394 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,324 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Diageo during the third quarter worth $25,000. Eastern Bank boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 107.8% during the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Diageo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. UBS Group raised shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Diageo from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.00.

Diageo Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DEO opened at $108.03 on Wednesday. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $107.24 and a 12 month high of $154.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $122.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

Further Reading

