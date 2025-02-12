Summit Trail Advisors LLC Acquires 2,799 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,028 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,799 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bangor Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 92.5% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 376.7% in the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the third quarter worth $45,000. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 4,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $229,429.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $519,565.20. This trade represents a 30.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. purchased 34,180 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.56 per share, for a total transaction of $1,659,780.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 691,451 shares in the company, valued at $33,576,860.56. This represents a 5.20 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on TFC. HSBC upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $43.50 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Truist Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.79.

Truist Financial Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of TFC opened at $47.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.28. The stock has a market cap of $62.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.08. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $34.23 and a 12 month high of $49.06.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 15.59%. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 62.46%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

