Summit Trail Advisors LLC Acquires 248 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,444 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BJ. FMR LLC increased its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,357,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,175,000 after buying an additional 966,528 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 60.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,387,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,929,000 after acquiring an additional 896,263 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 4,834.5% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 625,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,567,000 after acquiring an additional 612,535 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 280.5% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 533,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,990,000 after purchasing an additional 393,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,763,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,926,000 after purchasing an additional 337,217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BJ opened at $106.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.32. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.96 and a 52-week high of $107.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.33.

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.12 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 35.41%. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BJ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BJ’s Wholesale Club has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.88.

About BJ's Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

