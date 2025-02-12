Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Sells 89,192 Shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 19.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 360,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 89,192 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned 0.26% of Bunge Global worth $28,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Bunge Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Bunge Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Bunge Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bunge Global by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge Global in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

BG stock opened at $70.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.15. Bunge Global SA has a one year low of $67.40 and a one year high of $114.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.94.

Bunge Global ( NYSE:BG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.17). Bunge Global had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 2.14%. As a group, analysts predict that Bunge Global SA will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on Bunge Global from $105.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Bunge Global from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Bunge Global from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Bunge Global from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.50.

Bunge Global Company Profile

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

