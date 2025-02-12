Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Purchases 8,806 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 204,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,806 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Allegion worth $26,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Allegion by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,045,966 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $589,659,000 after buying an additional 49,929 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Allegion by 1.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,178,952 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $479,577,000 after acquiring an additional 39,905 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Allegion by 0.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,111,414 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $306,699,000 after acquiring an additional 8,023 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 13.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,904,632 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $277,581,000 after acquiring an additional 232,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allegion by 96.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,674,644 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $244,063,000 after purchasing an additional 823,874 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ALLE shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Allegion from $137.00 to $134.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Allegion from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Allegion from $152.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Allegion in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.83.

Allegion Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE ALLE opened at $131.60 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $132.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.11. Allegion plc has a 12 month low of $113.27 and a 12 month high of $156.10.

Allegion Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a positive change from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.49%.

Insider Transactions at Allegion

In other Allegion news, CEO John H. Stone bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $140.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,055,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 120,481 shares in the company, valued at $16,951,676.70. This trade represents a 6.64 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

