Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Purchases 27,216 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 846,098 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,216 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned 0.15% of News worth $23,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in News during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in News in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in News during the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of News during the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of News by 1,419.6% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,713 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on NWSA. UBS Group upgraded News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of News in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of News from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on News from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.25.

News Stock Performance

Shares of NWSA opened at $29.45 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.73. News Co. has a twelve month low of $22.65 and a twelve month high of $30.03. The firm has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.34 and a beta of 1.35.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. News had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 5.31%. On average, analysts forecast that News Co. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

News Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. News’s payout ratio is 27.40%.

News Profile

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

