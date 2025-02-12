Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Buys 5,947 Shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 247,498 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,947 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned about 0.19% of RPM International worth $30,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RPM. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in RPM International by 369.7% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 357 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in RPM International by 4.4% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 43,460 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,259,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in RPM International by 3.1% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 21,585 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in RPM International in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in RPM International by 166.7% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 68,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,325,000 after buying an additional 43,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RPM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded RPM International to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group upped their target price on RPM International from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Mizuho decreased their target price on RPM International from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on RPM International from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised RPM International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.00.

RPM International Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:RPM opened at $122.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.01. RPM International Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.68 and a 1 year high of $141.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.70.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 8.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that RPM International Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RPM International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 17th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at RPM International

In related news, Director Frederick R. Nance sold 594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.47, for a total transaction of $80,469.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,155,017.22. This trade represents a 6.51 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

RPM International Profile

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

