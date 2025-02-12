Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Buys 10,164 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 722,019 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,164 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned about 0.23% of Equitable worth $34,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Equitable by 195.6% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Equitable by 61.5% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equitable during the third quarter worth about $48,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in shares of Equitable by 298.3% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Equitable by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. 92.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EQH opened at $53.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.12. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.72 and a 1-year high of $54.82. The company has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.59.

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.08). Equitable had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 85.70%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 26th. Equitable’s payout ratio is currently 25.13%.

Several research analysts recently commented on EQH shares. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Equitable in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Equitable from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Equitable from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Equitable from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.33.

In related news, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 1,700 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.68, for a total value of $79,356.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,677 shares in the company, valued at $825,162.36. This trade represents a 8.77 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total transaction of $1,422,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 648,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,760,963.65. The trade was a 4.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 155,032 shares of company stock worth $7,587,971. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

