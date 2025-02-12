Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 940,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,606 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $35,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 199,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 180,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,756,000 after acquiring an additional 8,856 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 801,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,978,000 after acquiring an additional 3,510 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the 4th quarter worth $1,834,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 2,844 shares in the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Scotiabank lowered shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Homes 4 Rent currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.67.

In related news, Director Douglas N. Benham bought 3,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.49 per share, with a total value of $80,474.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,027,257.54. This represents a 8.50 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Bryan Smith sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.80, for a total transaction of $1,512,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 125,580 shares in the company, valued at $4,746,924. This represents a 24.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMH stock opened at $35.34 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.45. American Homes 4 Rent has a twelve month low of $33.75 and a twelve month high of $41.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.81, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.78.

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

