Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Raises Stock Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,085 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $1,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 181.8% during the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 155 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 101.0% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at EPAM Systems

In related news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,078 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total value of $277,046.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,009,174. The trade was a 4.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Viktar Dvorkin sold 6,758 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.53, for a total transaction of $1,733,629.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,334,890. This trade represents a 34.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,129,924 over the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EPAM Systems Stock Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of EPAM stock opened at $263.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a current ratio of 4.56. The firm has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $242.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.06. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $169.43 and a one year high of $317.50.

EPAM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank upgraded EPAM Systems from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $245.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Itau BBA Securities raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $269.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $230.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on EPAM Systems from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.47.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EPAM

About EPAM Systems

(Free Report)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.