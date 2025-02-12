Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,719 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LSCC. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,019,896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,124,000 after acquiring an additional 372,301 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the third quarter worth about $49,297,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 909,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,287,000 after purchasing an additional 22,770 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 781,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,493,000 after purchasing an additional 146,199 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 780,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,409,000 after buying an additional 142,005 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $58.64 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.99. The company has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 56.93 and a beta of 1.41. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 1-year low of $40.65 and a 1-year high of $85.69.

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.14). Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 25.48% and a return on equity of 16.84%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.25.

In related news, SVP Pravin Desale sold 4,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $219,393.87. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,253.65. This represents a 92.32 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 1,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.92, for a total value of $107,152.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,039.68. This trade represents a 11.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,022 shares of company stock worth $596,502 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

